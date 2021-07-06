No Major Damage by Elsa in Central and Eastern Cuba





Havana, July 5 (ACN) The passage on Monday by tropical storm Elsa to the south of eastern and central Cuban provinces did not inflict major damage, said President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



On his Twitter account the Cuban leader said after assessing the damage with the Economic and Social Body of the National Defense Council they found no major problems, said the President in moments when the western part of the country was still under the storm’s effects.



Since late Monday, Elsa was moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour on the western province of Mayabeque as a disorganized phenomenon with large central circulation area.



At nine pm, Cuba local time, Elsa was located at just 40 kilometers southeast of the capital Havana with sustained winds of about 85 kilometers per hour and higher gusts.