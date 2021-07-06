All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
06
July Tuesday

Cuban President Salutes Venezuela’s Independence Day



Havana, July 5 (ACN) Cuban President and Top Communist Party Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated on Monday the government and people of Venezuela on the 210 anniversary of that sister nation’s independence.

On his Twitter account the Cuban head of state said that the followers of the Bolivar and Chavez’s legacies keep their homeland free, dignified and victorious. shorturl.at/hHKMY

On July 5th, 1811 all seven Venezuelan provinces declared their independence from Spanish colonial rule and established a new nation without monarchy and on the principles of equality of all individuals.

Venezuelans marked the date with commemorations by the Bolivarian Armed Forces and the National Assembly.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News