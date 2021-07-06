Cuban President Salutes Venezuela’s Independence Day





Havana, July 5 (ACN) Cuban President and Top Communist Party Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated on Monday the government and people of Venezuela on the 210 anniversary of that sister nation’s independence.



On his Twitter account the Cuban head of state said that the followers of the Bolivar and Chavez's legacies keep their homeland free, dignified and victorious.



On July 5th, 1811 all seven Venezuelan provinces declared their independence from Spanish colonial rule and established a new nation without monarchy and on the principles of equality of all individuals.



Venezuelans marked the date with commemorations by the Bolivarian Armed Forces and the National Assembly.