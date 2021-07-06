Cuba Makes Huge Efforts to Protect the Environment





Havana, July 5 (ACN) Cuba’s political will to protect the environment was stressed during the opening session of the 13th International Convention on the Environment and Development virtually underway from Havana.



The president of the Environment Agency Maritza Garcia put as examples of the Cuban environmental efforts the island’s Plan to face climate change, the one on prevention of crimes and illegal actions affecting forest resources, flora and fauna and others like the environmental strategy and public policies adopted by the Cuban government.



However, the Cuban efforts meet the restrictions imposed by the US blockade of the island and further affected by the COVID -19 pandemic, the official said and noted that we are running out of time to prevent the worst impact by climate change while human actions are devastating biodiversity, threatening livelihood, food security and society.

Over 100 foreign experts from 14 countries took part of the forum, representing Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, the U.S.A., Russia and others plus over 800 Cuban specialists.