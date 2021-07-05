Elsa Inflicted No Significant Damage in Eastern Province





Bayamo, Granma (ACN) Authorities in the eastern province of Granma, one of the first regions to be affected by tropical storm Elsa as it traveled south of Cuba, reported minimum damage in the power system and agriculture.



The damage was mainly inflicted on plantain fields, beans, corn and citrus fruit, particularly by landslides in mountainous areas, according to local Civil Defense authorities.



Agriculture delegate in the province Alexander Rojas the damage of the plantain fields will not mean any significant economic loss. Other damage was reported in 150 hectares of rice, while another 56 hectares of the cereal are flooded.



The impact on the electric system affected over 14 thousand clients in four Granma municipalities, but out of that total only 2 thousand 316 are still without power, said Electric company director Geider Mompie.



The president of the Provincial Defense Council, Federico Hernandez, ordered the return to normality but under strict sanitary and safety measures and meeting all protocols to face and control the COVID-19 spread currently affecting the island. He noted "the damage was minimal, so now it's time to use rains to plant more food."