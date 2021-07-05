Special Advisory Alerts of Strong Thunderstorms in Cuba





Havana, July 5 (ACN) A special advisory by the Cuban Weather Institute says a through expands at medium and high atmospheric layers, between 5 and 12 kilometers, which is linked to low over South Florida, the USA.



The presence of such systems in this area combined with strong warming during the day will favor conditions during the evening for rains and strong thunderstorms, which can be locally intense, particularly in inner and southern areas from western Matanzas to eastern Guantanamo provinces.

The special advisory explains that the rains could occur in a short period of time leading to fast flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage.