Tropical storm Elsa mades landfall in Cuba, western provinces in Alarm phase





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Cuba, south of Matanzas, and the National Civil Defense General Staff decided to declare the Cyclonic Alarm Phase for the province of Artemisa as of 2:00 pm.



This was announced by that protection body through its official account on the social network Twitter.



According to the latest tropical cyclone warning issued by the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology, Elsa maintains its course to the northwest, at about 22 kilometers per hour and has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and the central pressure is 1006 hectoPascal.



The territories of Matanzas, Mayabeque and Havana also remain under Cyclonic Alarm.