Tropical cyclone warning No. 22, Elsa is approaching the coast of Matanzas



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) The Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (INSMET), reported this morning that the center of tropical storm Elsa, was estimated at 21.4 degrees north latitude and 80.9 degrees west longitude, about 80 kilometers south of Playa Giron, Matanzas province.



INSMET data refer that during the last hours Elsa's clouds and rains have affected the central region, which have become strong and intense in some localities, with the highest accumulations in Sancti Spiritus province.



The meteorological station of El Jibaro, has reported in the last 24 hours an accumulated of 152 millimeters, of which 127 millimeters between 5 and 8 am; in Topes de Collantes, in the Escambray an accumulated 108 millimeters in 24 hours, of which 98 millimeters fell in the last 3 hours, it reported.



Regarding its position, they informed that Elsa maintains its course to the northwest, at about 22 kilometers per hour and has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts. The central pressure has risen slightly to 1006 hectoPascal.



Clouds and rains will continue affecting the central region of the country, which will persist with heavy and intense rains in some localities, mainly in mountainous areas. These rains will extend to the western region with the advance of the system. Although rainfall will decrease over the eastern region, showers and thunderstorms are possible, far from Elsa's center, produced by its outermost circulation.



In the central and western regions, winds will blow with tropical storm force, with 60 to 75 kilometers per hour speeds, with higher gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour, according to INSMET warning number 22.



It is expected that swells will remain throughout the southern coast of Cuba, with light coastal flooding from the southern coast of Matanzas to the Gulf of Guacanayabo; while, on the north western coast there will be swells, with the beginning of light coastal flooding from the night, in low areas of that coast.



The Forecast Center informed that the next tropical cyclone warning will be issued at noon on Monday.