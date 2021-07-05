Cuba expresses condolences on the death of Rosa Reyes, president of Alianza Martiana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla regretted today on Twitter the death of Cuba's friend and president of the Alianza Martiana, Rosa Reyes Garmendia, who contributed to the development of ties between the United States and the island.



Rosa accompanied us in the battles for the return of Elian, of the Five Heroes and for the end of the blockade, the Cuban diplomat summarized on the social media, after extending his heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.



The website Cubainformacion points out today that Reyes Garmendia had extraordinary merits for his tireless work for more than forty years in favor of the defense of the rights of the Cuban people to their independence and basic rights and freedoms.



Her courage, nobility and unwavering commitment to the rights of Cuban emigrants to integrate with the rest of the Cuban nation and, at the same time, her verticality in defense of the Cuban Revolution distinguish her as an exceptional emigration leader during the last four decades, the Cubainformacion article reads.



Based in Florida, United States, Reyes Garmendia was president of the Alianza Martiana Coalition, made up of the Antonio Maceo Brigade; the Alianza Martiana (as an individual organization); the Jose Marti Cultural Association; the Bolivarian Circle of Miami, Negra Hipolita; the Women's Association and Radio Miami.