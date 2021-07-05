Avoiding material and human loss is the motto, says Diaz-Canel





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Given the current course of tropical storm Elsa, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez wrote today on Twitter that "avoiding human and material loss is the motto".



As Elsa moves through the seas south of Cuba, the president informed Sunday that he is in permanent contact with the heads of the Defense Councils in the regions affected by the heavy showers and rains caused by this weather event.



He assured that the proper measures are in place and hard, serious and swift work is under way in the eastern and central provinces as Elsa makes itself felt in our country.