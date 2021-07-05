Health surveillance continues as tropical storm Elsa gets closer





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Health district offices in this city remain on the alert, especially in the coastal communities, even if the province of Santiago de Cuba is hardly threatened by tropical storm Elsa.



Jacqueline Delgado, director of one of these units, told ACN that doctors and paramedics trained to cope with disaster situations as well as the necessary supplies were deployed in the said communities in light of their geographical location.



“We prepared 48 basic health teams to take care of any problem, and also evacuated vulnerable patients and pregnant women at-risk or about to give birth to make sure that their care is not affected,” she said. “In our evacuation centers we have professionals in charge of watching over the compliance with the COVID-19 health protocols for the duration.



Additional conditions were created in the polyclinics where infected patients are treated, including the provision of food and other supplies as they wait for the weather to improve to be taken to the hospital.



Tropical storm Elsa is no longer a threat to Santiago de Cuba, but the provincial health system keeps proving to be prepared to face events of this nature even in the midst of the serious epidemiological situation due to the high transmission level of the new virus.

