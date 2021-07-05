Diaz-Canel receives updates from storm-stricken eastern provinces





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) In view of the passage of tropical storm Elsa through the seas south of Cuba, the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, informed today on Twitter that he has maintained communication with the presidents of the Defense Councils of the territories affected by the heavy showers and rains associated with the meteorological phenomenon.



Diaz-Canel assured that in the eastern provinces, Camagüey and Ciego de Ávila, the work has been organized, responsible and agile.



"The #TormentaElsa is already making itself felt in our country. We have been in communication with the presidents of the Defense Councils of the eastern provinces, also with Camagüey and Ciego de Ávila. The work has been organized, responsible and agile. #FuerzaCuba," the president tweeted.



According to the most recent warning from the Institute of Meteorology, heavy rains are reported in the provinces of Granma, Las Tunas, Camagüey, Ciego de Avila and Sancti Spíritus.



During the joint meeting of the Temporary Working Group of the Government to confront the pandemic and the Economic-Social Organ of the National Defense Council, Diaz-Canel said that the nation is ready to face the impact of tropical storm Elsa.



At 6:00 p.m., the center of tropical storm Elsa was estimated at 19.9 degrees North latitude and 78.1 degrees West longitude, a position that places it 90 kilometers south of Santa Cruz del Sur, Camagüey.



After the passage of the storm, the eastern province of Guantanamo reported rainfall in its five stations, without significant accumulations, and the most notable wind gusts occurred in the city of Baracoa, with 90 kilometers per hour and 64 in the main city.



Meanwhile, Santiago de Cuba recorded rainfall of almost 30 millimeters and winds with gusts of a hundred kilometers per hour, without causing damage to homes or other buildings, nor significant penetrations of the sea.



According to forecasts, in the next 12 to 24 hours, tropical storm Elsa will continue on a northwesterly course, passing over the seas near the Jardines de la Reina and approaching the southern coast of the central region.