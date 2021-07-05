Cuban President Calls to keep Save from Storm Elsa





Havana, July 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel used his Twitter account to call on the people to keep safe in protected areas to avoid fatalities and he also said discipline is crucial to overcome the natural phenomenon.



Diaz-Canel, also top Cuban Communist Party leader, referred to the damage inflicted by the storm on agriculture in the eastern province of Granma and he said that he was in touch with government officials in the affected territories.



According to the latest advisories by the Cuban Weather Institute, heavy rains have been reported in most eastern provinces. The Cuban president assured during a briefing of the Government Temporary Working Group that the country was ready to face the impact of storm Elsa.



The storm is expected to keep its northwest track to affect Central Cuba on Monday and get out on her way to the Florida straits on Tuesday.