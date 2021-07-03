Cubans Protect Tobacco Leave Collection in the Face of Elsa





Pinar del Rio, July 2 (ACN) Tobacco workers in this western Cuban province are taking precaution measures to protect tobacco leaves in the event that hurricane Elsa hits the territory, well known for its high-quality tobacco fields.



Virginio Morales a specialist with the Tabacuba Group said that measures include the drainage of tobacco barns and other facilities, as well as the protection of tobacco fields with covers. Also important is the protection of seedlings said Morales.



As to the situation posed by the COVID-19, The official said that the discipline in meeting medical and sanitary protocols in the economic sector has guaranteed the necessary labor and the operations in the current stage of the harvest, which are currently employing over 2 thousand workers.

