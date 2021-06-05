Cuban minister of labor and social security addresses NAM virtual meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) Cuban minister of labor and social security, Marta Elena Feito Cabrera, spoke today at the Virtual Meeting of Ministers of Labor of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) of the 109th Session of the International Labor Conference (ILC-ILO).



At the beginning of his speech, Feito Cabrera thanked the president of the NAM Coordinating Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan for his wise leadership in the preparation of this important virtual meeting, at a time when enormous efforts are required for the world of labor to face COVID-19.



In turn, she ratified that this space for dialogue and coordination provides the opportunity to continue promoting our positions and interests on issues within the competence of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and in this regard, she said that the Cuban delegation fully supports the draft Declaration presented.



The minister stated that today, more than ever, global unity, solidarity and international cooperation are needed; political differences must be set aside and unilateral coercive measures that violate international law and the Charter of the United Nations and limit the capacity of States to effectively confront the pandemic must be eliminated.



She also pointed out that human beings must be given the primordial place they deserve, combating unemployment, decent work deficits, lack of social protection and social inequalities to ensure the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals.



The Cuban official also indicated that the ILO is in a position to contribute to confronting the devastating effects of COVID-19 on societies, economies, the livelihoods of workers, their families and the world of work in general.



At another point in his speech, Feito Cabrera expressed that Cuba, a State that guarantees the full enjoyment of the right to health of all its citizens, adopted a comprehensive plan of measures to confront and control COVID-19 under the humanist principle that no one should be left helpless.

Let me conclude by reaffirming Cuba's commitment to defend the positions of the NAM in the ILO and with the unity and cooperation among the Non-Aligned Countries, Cuban minister ended her speech.