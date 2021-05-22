Cuban Premier on Working Visit to Eastern Regions

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz presided over a government session in the municipality of Gibara, eastern Holguin province, which considered the advancement of local social and economic projects. Holguin, May 21 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz presided over a government session in the municipality of Gibara, eastern Holguin province, which considered the advancement of local social and economic projects.

Marrero Cruz supervised agriculture programs including the planting of different crops in the territory aimed at increasing the local food output. He stressed the need for proper and fast attention of different plantations, including tropical fruits.

The Premier was accompanied by the leader of the Cuban Communist Party in the province of Holguin, Ernesto Santiesteban and by the governor of the province Julio Cesar Estupiñán. Photos available at http://fotos.acn.cu