Viñales has potential to become Cuba's first National Geopark, Cuban expert assures





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) Among the studies of potential geoparks in Cuba, the most advanced is that of the Pinar del Ro municipality of Viñales(western Cuba), 25 kilometers from Havana, an expert said today in in the Convention of Earth Sciences.



Participating in this 9th Convention, which is being held virtually until Friday, Enrique Armando Castellanos Abella, director of Geology of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), explained that this place has already been assessed by the Institute of Geology and Paleontology (IGP).



Viñales has an important geological heritage, represented by 57 geosites, of which 10 are of international value, 23 national, 18 regional and six of local relevance.



Castellanos Abella, who also holds a PhD in Science, pointed out that it was agreed to send the file for evaluation by the Council of Ministers as an area with special regulations, and if the analysis is positive in 2021, the country would have its first National Geopark.



During his lecture on geological research in Cuba, its results and projections for 2030, the executive referred to studies related to geological heritage.



Among them he also mentioned those directed towards geosites and geological samples, which include the elaboration of geological guides of natural areas or trails and the identification of mining environmental liabilities or abandoned mines.



The geological heritage is made up of all natural resources of scientific, cultural and educational value, whether they are land formations, minerals, rocks, meteorites, fossils and other manifestations that allow the study of the origin and evolution of the Earth, the processes of its modeling, climates and the past or present, and the origin and evolution of life.



Its components are geosites or sites of geological interest, geoparks or unique geographic areas, and its National Committee is made up of representatives of different agencies of the Central State Administration.



The 9th Earth Sciences Convention was opened on Monday at the Convention Center of Havana.