Cuban largest grass-root organization and UNICEF to work together

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) The Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will work together on the promotion of children's human rights and the consolidation of cooperation in favor of children.



In a meeting held on Monday between Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, national coordinator of the CDRs and representatives of the international organization of the United Nations in Cuba, both parties agreed to undertake future actions with the objective of promoting the rights of the youngest, starting from the work with the family.



Hernández Nordelo tweeted that this meeting laid the foundations for joint actions in pursuit of children's welfare, between the largest mass organization in the country and the entity that defends children and adolescents.



"A working meeting between the #CDRCuba and representatives of #UNICEF took place this morning. The meeting laid the groundwork to undertake future actions together with the aim of educating and guiding the Cuban family, promoting the #HRD of children," he wrote



UNICEF accompanies the government of Cuba in the implementation of its development priorities to promote equity and thus achieve a world fit for children and adolescents, since the beginning of cooperation in the 1960s on immunization issues, relations consolidated with the inauguration in 1992 of an office in the Caribbean nation, which launched the first Cooperation Program.



Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN agency has extended its solidarity aid to the Cuban government, especially to the Ministry of Education, with the delivery of several donations of digital thermometers and sanitary material to prevent the resurgence of the disease in the country's educational institutions.