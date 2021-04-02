Cuba Launches Online Music Platform





Havana, April 1 (ACN) Cuba’s Art and Literary Promotions Company, ARTEX S.A., marked its 32nd anniversary on April 1 with the launch of the first Cuban online music site aimed at commercializing Cuban music and other related services.



ARTEX deputy president Angel Luis Hernandez told reporters in Havana that the site is called SANDUNGA after a song composed by outstanding and departed Cuban musician Juan Formell, leader of the renowned band Los Van Van.

During the first trial stage, expected to conclude April 15, the platform will be available at www.sandunga.cu, and also through an android apk.

ARTEX company is hard at work to offer a robust product which consolidates itself by the month of May when Cubans will hold the music festival CUBADISCO 2021, said the executive.