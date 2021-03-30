Our professionals proudly boast their efforts and the success of the country, Cuban FM highlights





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today that health workers, scientists and at-risk groups in the country are already immunized against COVID-19.



On Twitter, the diplomat pointed out that this vaccination process is part of the intervention trials of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala.



This March 22 began in Havana the controlled intervention trial with the Soberana 02 vaccine candidate, which includes 150, 000 volunteers from the risk group of health workers, the biopharmaceutical sector and other segments defined by the ministry of public health.



According to figures provided yesterday by the business group of the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry (BioCubaFarma), 74,665 people should be vaccinated in the initial stage of this study, and to date, the first dose has been applied to 47,266.



In addition, on March 27, the State Center for the Control of Medicines and Medical Devices (CECMED) approved the execution of another controlled intervention trial with the Abdala vaccine candidate, which began on Monday.



The controlled intervention studies seek to evaluate the direct and indirect effects of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in population-based cohorts at risk of infection, disease and epidemic spread.