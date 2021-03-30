All Cubans Count on Health Coverage against COVID 19





Havana, March 29 (ACN) Cuba guarantees the right to healthcare and can offer sanitary coverage to its entire population against COVID-19, said the island’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday.



On his Twitter account Minister Rodriguez stressed the significant health indicators achieved by the country and recalled that the health system here counts on 11 thousand community doctor’s offices, 449 healthcare centers and 150 hospitals all of which have allowed the recovery of 94.5 percent of all COVID-19 patients.



Out of 73 thousand 204 confirmed cases since the epidemic’s onset here in March 2020 up to date some 69 thousand 204 patients have recovered thanks to the health assistance and solid epidemiological protocols plus a high-level biotech sector.



The island reported 701 new confirmed cases to COVID-19 on Monday and out of 3 thousand 527 currently active cases, 3 thousand 456 are progressing on stable clinical conditions.



Meanwhile, two out of five Cuban COVID 19 candidate vaccines keep advancing phase III clinical trials, their names are Soberana 02 and Abdala.