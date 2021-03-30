US could cooperate for the benefit of our people and the region, Cuban FM says





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said today that the United States could cooperate for the benefit of the region, instead of tightening the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat pointed out that the unilateral policy hinders the economy, health and the capacity of his country to respond to the COVID19 pandemic.



According to official figures, the accumulated damages during almost six decades of blockade against Cuba amount to 144.413 billion dollars.



Only between April 2019 and March 2020, the losses caused to Cuba by this policy exceeded five billion dollars, the highest figures registered in a single year.



The several regulations and provisions issued by Donald Trump's administration against Havana reached unprecedented levels of hostility, even in the context of the confrontation with the COVID-19 pandemic.



During this period, this extraterritorial policy prevented the arrival of donations and purchases abroad to the Caribbean archipelago, caused the extreme reduction of air transportation and hindered the sending of remittances.



In addition, the U.S. government began a defamatory campaign against Cuban medical cooperation.

In order to tighten the blockade, the administration of Donald Trump also included Cuba, on January 11, in its unilateral list of States sponsoring terrorism.