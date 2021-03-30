Díaz-Canel praises vibrancy of Cuban youth during caravan against the blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted today on Twitter the vibrant quality that the Cuban youth displayed yesterday in a caravan against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



On Saturday and Sunday, over 50 countries witnessed parading vehicles and other initiatives as part of the World Caravan against the said unilateral U.S. policy.



Organized in Havana by the Young Communist League (UJC), the participants also joined the international movement in support of Cuba through messages, statements, photos and audiovisual materials posted on social networks.



Díaz-Canel described as exciting the day of world solidarity and called it history in the making, with Cuba at the center of all the hugging.



According to the Cuban authorities, the blockade is the main obstacle to the Island’s development, since it has caused accumulated damages amounting to more than 144,413 million dollars.