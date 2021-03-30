Havana checks implementation of a one-stop shop for self-employment





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Officials of the Cuban Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS) and representatives of the Government and the Labor Directorate in Havana checked the implementation process of the one-stop shop for self-employment.



The MTSS reports today on its website that from March 16 to 19, the work team toured Havana's municipalities to check aspects such as the state of the infrastructure, the preparation process of officials, the training of self-employed workers and the work schedule with the entities that must issue permits.



As a result, it was confirmed that there are defined premises in each territory for the operation of the One-Stop Shop, and the specialists to work in it have been identified by Resolution of the Municipal Director of Labor.



At the same time, steps are being completed to guarantee the computer and connectivity resources in such spaces, for the work on the web page.



The single window for self-employment, approved earlier this year by the Council of Ministers, will provide information and advice, and will handle applications, cancellations, permits or suspensions.