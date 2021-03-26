Cuban president congratulates State Security bodies





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Our grateful tribute to those who prevented more than 600 attempts on Fidel's life and faced, undefeated, the adversary's intelligence services 62 years ago, wrote today on Twitter the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, on the anniversary this Friday of the State Security bodies.



Congratulations, dear combatants of the legendary State Security, the president continued in the message shared on Twitter.



According to an article in the Granma newspaper, on April 20, 1958, in a report signed by then Commander Raul Castro Ruz, addressed to Fidel, he explained that the Rebel Intelligence (R.I.) officers corps was being developed under the command of the S.O.C., that is, the Rural Observation Service and other similar bodies.



Thus, 11 months later, on March 26, 1959, the State Security bodies were created in response to the growing aggressiveness of the U.S. government, willing to do anything to defeat the Revolution.



The text explains that for 62 years, every plan of the empire and its special services have crashed against the invaluable work of the combatants of the State Security; whose strength of their undefeated trajectory is only one: that of the people.