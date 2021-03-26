Diaz-Canel highlights Havana University's contributions to the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Yesterday we were at the University of Havana, talking about Universities, Science and Government. The contributions of the University of Havana to the country are essential, said today on Twitter the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

Speaking about the exchange held on Thursday with students and professors of the University of Havana, the president said that the prestigious teaching staff and talented students have a lot to show, and they are doing it.



In another communication on the same social media, Diaz-Canel described as extraordinary the ethical, civic and revolutionary response of the University to the battle being carried out in the country against COVID-19.



Granma newspaper reported that during the dialogue held on Thursday at the Enrique Jose Varona building of the University of Havana, the Cuban head of state thanked and recognized the importance of the role played by students and professors of the institution, who spontaneously went out to perform high-risk tasks, without waiting to be summoned.



The Cuban leader assured that the University of Havana will always be paradigmatic, because it is our oldest University and because, as everyone says, it is Fidel's University.



Diaz-Canel also listed a series of essential contributions made by that institution to society, highlighting among them the paths of computerization, the 33 government programs that are being carried out and in which academics and scientists have taken part, and the incorporation of social sciences.



He highlighted the role of this House of Higher Studies in the processes of creating vaccine candidates, in the elaboration of the mathematical models that have helped so much in forecasting the behavior of COVID-19, and in the preparation of geographic and demographic models.