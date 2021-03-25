Cuban President confers José Martí Order on Cuban intellectual Graziella Pogolotti





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez reported today on Twitter that he gave on Wednesday the José Martí National Order to the outstanding Cuban intellectual Graziella Pogolotti.



“Excited, I have placed on her chest the José Martí Order for her great work and for her most faithful love of the Revolution,” the Cuban leader wrote, describing Pogolotti as a true example of Martí’s legacy and an intellectual worthy of great admiration.



Upon receiving the award, the researcher and educator called it an honor and a commitment.



Graziella Pogolotti, current president of the Alejo Carpentier Foundation, is an art critic, essayist and promoter of Cuban Visual Arts born in Paris, France in 1931. She chairs the Advisory Council of the Minister of Culture and is vice president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba,

as well as a member of the Cuban Academy of Language. She has received, among other awards, the National Prize for Artistic Education and the National Prize for Literature in 2005.