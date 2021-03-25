A mobile application for non-violence to be operational in eastern Cuba





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The Cuban Campaign for Non-violence against women and girls, Evoluciona, will have a mobile application thanks to the joint efforts of the Computer Applications Development Group and the Young Computer and Electronics Club of this province.



Evoluciona apk gives greater visibility to the contents and messages of the campaign, which is already in its third of its four-year design and intended to transform social imaginaries that naturalize male violence, especially among Cuban youth. The application is part of the project Gender Equality with the ICTs on Wheels that the UIC will launch in some local municipalities to bridge the digital gap and empower women and girls in rural communities to help them identify and prevent gender-based violence both online and offline. It’s one of three Cuban projects nominated for the International Summit on the Information Society 2021.



To this end, the team behind Evoluciona is currently designing computer products expected to gather valuable insights to dismantle social stereotypes related to gender roles and male violence, specifically tendencies such as control and harassment.



With these and other initiatives, the province of Las Tunas stands out for the promotion of the informatization of society and the fulfillment of the sustainable development goals of the 2030 Agenda, an endeavor that the UJC has actively embraced.



Evoluciona is coordinated by the Oscar Arnulfo Romero Center together with the National Center for Sex Education, the Cuban Multidisciplinary Society for the Study of Sexuality and the Center for Youth Studies.