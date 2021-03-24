Cuba with faster connection speed, soon with 4G in its 168 municipalities





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) Cuba will complete the installation of 4G technology in the head of its 168 municipalities, this Friday, when it will conclude the assembly of that infrastructure in Rodas, Cienfuegos province(central Cuba).



The Cuban Telecommunications Company SA (ETECSA) published on Twitter that more than 4.5 million users can use the Mobile Internet service, of which more than two million can already do so through the LTE network, as a result of the State's effort to computerize society.



Miguel Angel Granados Rodriguez, head of ETECSA's Investment and Operations Department in Cienfuegos, told the Cuban News Agency that they are now working on the completion and implementation of the technology in Rodas municipality, the last one in Cienfuegos and in the country to adopt the advanced technology.



With this, the Cienfuegos territory improved mobile telephony navigation with 4G, which allows the transmission of high-speed data through the Internet connection of mobile devices.



Last year, 46 radio-bases were completed and for the present 19 more were installed in this province of central-southern Cuba, so that the 168 municipalities of the country have access to 4G, Granados Rodriguez concluded.