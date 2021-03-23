Cuba celebrates World Water Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Ines Maria Chapman, Cuban deputy prime minister, said today that Cuba has many challenges ahead in terms of water resources, and as a sign of the government and state's political will, investments and hydraulic engineering projects are supported and guaranteed.



Chapman attended the celebration of World Water Day at the headquarters of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH by its Spanish acronym), where she congratulated the Institute's workers for their actions to guarantee the supply and sanitation of this resource, despite the current epidemiological situation marked by the COVID-19.



She reiterated the call for saving and rational use of what is also known as the gold of the 21st century, which is becoming increasingly necessary in a context marked by climate change, which requires a different approach.



The celebration of World Water Day supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the world' s nations for 2030.



For his part, Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, pointed out that access to water is vital and a human right, the full enjoyment of which must be ensured.



We recall that three out of 10 people lack access to safe drinking water services and six out of 10 to sanitation facilities, warned Rodriguez Parrilla on Twitter.



In 2018, 95.5 percent of the Cuban population already had drinking water coverage; and since 2017, to guarantee the human right to water and sanitation, the Land Water Law was approved, for the integrated and sustainable management of land waters in the country, in terms of society, health, the environment and the economy.



World Water Day is celebrated this year under the slogan "Let's value water", with the aim of addressing the significance of this vital resource, currently threatened by population growth, the increasing demands of agriculture and industry, and the worsening impacts of climate change.