Cuban FM rejects systemic racism in US





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla rejected today on Twitter the systemic racism, exclusion, injustice and incitement to hatred and selfishness in the United States, which are taking more and more victims every week.



According to the Cuban foreign minister, these phenomena are part of the nature and history of that country, whose government supported apartheid, a system of racial segregation in force in South Africa and Namibia until 1992, and in Zimbabwe until 1979.

A recent article in The New York Times reported murders in at least 37 cities in that country increased by 18 % in relation to the same period in 2020.



The newspaper pointed out that preliminary statistics from the FBI show an increase in murders last year, with a 25 % increase, which would mean that for the first time since 1995, the US surpassed 20,000 in a single year.



Local U.S. media also report that hundreds of Asian-Americans have demonstrated in the streets of San Francisco this weekend in response to the recent Atlanta-area shooting, which resulted in eight deaths, including six people of that racial group.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, former president Donald Trump repeatedly named the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of that infectious disease, as "the Chinese virus"; consequently, a coalition reportedly tracked more than 2,800 anti-Asian hate incidents on U.S. territory between March and December 2020.