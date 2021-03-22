Cuban President thanks Bolivia for its solidarity with the Island





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, for the support and solidarity with his country in the fight against the blockade imposed by the United States.



The gratitude due to the recognition of the South American leader to the results of the island territory in the confrontation to the COVID-19 pandemic was also transmitted by his Cuban counterpart in his official Twitter account.



Díaz-Canel stressed that Cuba and Bolivia are sister nations.



This Saturday, Arce highlighted on Twitter that Cuba is the only Latin American country with two vaccine candidates (Soberana 02 and Abdala) in phase III against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and highlighted the low rates of contagion and lethality in the Antillean island due to that disease.



He underscored that all this happens in spite of Washington's brutal blockade.



In the midst of COVID-19, the aggressiveness of the United States against the Caribbean nation has increased, which has prevented Cuba from acquiring medical and pharmaceutical supplies and technologies to combat the pandemic.