Cuban President congratulates Namibia on 31st anniversary of its independence





Havana, Mar 21 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the Namibian people and government on the 31st anniversary of their independence and the establishment of bilateral relations.



From his official Twitter account, the president also thanked the African country for the nomination of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.



Esteban Lazo, President of the National Assembly of People's Power, also greeted the African country on the occasion, in a letter sent to his counterpart Peter Katjavivi, in which he highlighted the historic ties of brotherhood and solidarity between the two nations.



The head of Parliament also thanked the African country for its unwavering support in the fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for almost six decades.



Lazo expressed gratitude for the recognition of the Henry Reeve medical brigades, expressed in the nominations for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.



Namibia, located in southwest Africa, gained its independence from South Africa on March 21, 1990, as a result of the internationalist military aid provided by Cuba to that continent, in what is known as Operation Carlota.