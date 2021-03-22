Diaz-Canel highlights signatures against the U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, highlighted on Twitter the more than 21,000 signatures collected requesting Joe Biden's administration to put an end to the U.S. blockade against the island nation.



The president, in his official account, expresses his support for this initiative of the Bridges of Love project in the United States, promoted by Cubans abroad.



More than 21 thousand signatures support to date an initiative of the Bridges of Love project in the United States, promoted by Cubans abroad, which asks President Joe Biden to lift sanctions on #Cuba and end the U.S. blockade. #SomosCuba, wrote the head of state.



Cuban-American professor Carlos Lazo, one of the promoters of the action, highlighted the scope of the petition alone, which already has more than 21,000 signatures and 'let's go for more', he said, Prensa Latina news agency reported.



Anyone interested in joining the open letter advocating the end of sanctions and blockades can do so at www.puentesdeamor.com, according to the call for signatures.



In addition to calling for an end to the blockade and sanctions on the Cuban family, among the requests in the open letter to Biden are the reopening of the U.S. embassy in Havana and the restoration of the family reunification program, suspended by former President Donald Trump since 2017.

It also advocates allowing U.S. airlines to once again fly to the Caribbean island's provinces, authorizing unlimited remittances, and encouraging financial and commercial relations.



The signatories also call for decreeing freedom for Americans to travel freely to Cuba, and encouraging economic investment and scientific and cultural exchanges between the two nations.