Eastern Cuba fosters a program to eliminate architectural barriers





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) The Cuban Association of People with Physical-Motor Disabilities (ACLIFIM), with more than 7,000 members in the province of Holguin, is promoting investments in a program to eliminate architectural barriers as part of the implementation of social protection programs.



ACLIFIM vice president Alfonso Bermúdez told ACN that although around 150 of these obstacles are eliminated every year—even if the pandemic tampered with and delayed this effort in 2020—much remains to be done regarding the compliance with anti-barrier regulations in construction work.

“We need to keep streamlining actions to protect this social sector and make it possible for our disabled to participate more in the economic, social and cultural life of the country,” he said.

Cuba has a policy for the elimination of architectural barriers, enforced by Instruction 1/2000 of the Institute of Physical Planning.