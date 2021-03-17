Carlos J. Finlay Order awarded to outstanding Cuban scientists





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) The Carlos J. Finlay Order, the Cuban government's highest decoration for contributions to scientific development for the benefit of mankind, will be awarded today to 23 high-level professionals of the outstanding recognition, most of them from Havana.



The Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA) also reported that the National Award for Technological Innovation and another five special awards will also be granted today to 10 outstanding scientists selected from among 71 researchers.



As the governing body of scientific activity, CITMA submits the candidates for the Carlos J. Finlay Order to the President of the Republic for approval.



On August 14, 1881, at the Academy of Medical, Physical and Natural Sciences of Havana, Carlos Juan Finlay de Barres (1833-1915) presented his thesis on the female Aedes Aegypti mosquito as a transmitter of yellow fever and a plan to eradicate the disease.



Due to the transcendence of his discovery, in 1975 UNESCO included him among the six most outstanding microbiologists in history and in 1981 awarded for the first time the International Prize that bears his name, in order to recognize advances in Microbiology.



The Carlos J. Finlay Order was established on January 21, 1928, by decree 77 of President Gerardo Machado to encourage scientists, physicists and officials (national and foreign) for exceptional merits in the field of public health and social welfare. It was reinstated by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro in 1981 with a new design as an incentive to individuals and groups engaged in scientific, research and teaching activities whose results contribute considerably to the prestige and development of science in our country".



Among the first recipients of the Finlay Order was Francisco Domínguez Roldán (1864-1942), a Cuban physician who introduced radiology and physiotherapy in Cuba. On April 23, 1953, it was awarded in Havana to British researcher Sir Alex Flemming, discoverer of penicillin.