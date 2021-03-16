Cuban and European Lawmakers Exchange on COVID-19 Fight





Havana, March 15 (ACN) The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, preventive protocols and the development of vaccines were issues on the agenda of a virtual exchange between Cuban lawmakers and European Parliament members on Monday.



The vitality of prevention was stressed by the president of the Cuban Parliament´s Health Commission Cristina Luna, who is a member of the Advisory Team of the Inter-parliamentary Union and headed the Cuban medical brigade in the Brazilian Amazonia.



The meeting also stressed the exchange that as a method of work Cuban lawmakers maintain with community-based family doctors and nurses, local authorities and the population. The island´s parliamentarians also supervise, on a regular basis, the appropriate enforcement of protection and prevention measures in their own communities, work centers, health facilities and education institutions, according to an information posted on the Parliament´s Twitter account.



The Cuban participants noted that the island´s health system has not collapsed even under the worst spread of the disease, while it has avoided the death of children and pregnant women.



Among the parliamentarians was the assistant director of the Cuban Finlay Vaccines Institute, which has developed three COVID’19 candidate vaccines named Soberana 01, Soberana 01 and Soberana Plus, along with another two produced by the Genetic Engineering and Biotech Center, which are known as Abdala and Mambisa.