Radiocuba works hard to reach more silent areas this year





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) As part of the transition process from analog to digital television, Radiocuba is working this year on the coverage of radio and television signals in places that are weakly served, known as silence zones.



Carlos Arencibia Garcia, technical director of this entity, told the press that the process is a continuity of what has been done in previous years and the completion of the silence zones will be done once the deployment of digital television in the country is completed, planned in three to four years.

At that time, the silence zones, which have few inhabitants, but are deployed in seven provinces, mainly in Guantanamo, will be massively eliminated, he stressed.



For the present period Radiocuba intends to provide coverage to three of those sites where radio and television signals are still weak, two in Santiago de Cuba and one in Mayabeque.



There are also plans to switch off the analog transmissions of the two Educational Channels in the west, and for this purpose the entity, which is part of the Information Technology and Communications Business Group, is reorganizing its transmitter network and freeing up the 700 MHz band in that region.



According to the directors, the transmission of television signals is a very complex technical process, which also affects the reception from each home.



In this regard, Omar Vera Sardiñas, specialist of Radiocuba, said that one of the biggest problems in the reception of digital television is the lack of maintenance or poor quality of their systems consisting of the antenna, the downlink and connectors.



Despite the financial limitations resulting from the blockade and the impact of COVID-19, 72 new transmitters were installed in 2020 as part of the implementation program of digital terrestrial television.