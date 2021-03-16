Cuba concludes search operations for missing persons off Cay Sal Bank in the Bahamas





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) As reported, following the improvement of hydrometeorological conditions, on March 12 and 13, search actions continued in an extensive area that included the cay and Cuban territorial waters from the north of Isabela de Sagua, Villa Clara, to Punta Hicacos, Matanzas, with the aim of locating the missing citizens in the vicinity of Cay Sal, Bahamas.



An aircraft of the Cuban Revolutionary Air Force, surface units of the Border Guard Troops, fishing, tourism and private boats took part in this operation, but no people or other remains of the shipwreck were found.

The Ministry of the Interior specified that, taking into account the time passed since the unfortunate event, the search has been terminated and the families of the missing persons have been informed.