Special education: a twofold challenge in times of pandemic





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) As of today, the special education programs in a context marked by COVID-19 and social isolation are available on learning TV, albeit they entail a twofold challenge for students, families and teachers given the individual needs of the children according to their physical or intellectual disability, according to those in charge of this activity.



Maritza Romero, head of the special education division in this province, told ACN that perseverance and teamwork are essential to make the most of educational television for children. She described it as a challenge that teachers, assistants and specialists alike who are totally committed to this task and follow-up on their students from a distance, by telephone or the Internet, to instruct them and their family about the importance of this effort.



She explained that the students with special needs are now following TV programs particularly adapted to their education so that they will be ready to pick up where the schools left off until they open again.



These children have basic school-issued aids and resources at home, including Braille machines and sheets in the case of the blind.



In order to strengthen the link between directors, teachers, parents and students in these times of COVID-19, a structure was created that reaches Popular Councils, WhatsApp groups of teachers, and a command post that provides guidance to families, always with the aim of preserving the quality of the students’ education.