The Cuban Family Care Systems maintains home delivery services





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Faced with the new COVID-19 outbreaks, the social canteens of the Family Care System (SAF) resumed food deliveries to more than 5,000 people as part of the measures to respect social distancing and reduce contagion levels in this city.



Soraida López, who manages one of these canteens, told ACN that the service had good results in past stages. The kitchen staff arrives at 5:30 a.m. to have lunch ready for the social workers and other volunteers who start the deliveries at 11:00 a.m. They have enough consumables to offer five or six dishes, including main course, a soft drink and dessert.



These home deliveries make it possible for vulnerable senior citizens to get these rather cheap and well prepared meals at home. Those who bring them lunch also talk to them about hygienic measures and even offer to help them in any other way.



Since 1998, the SAF has been providing food to low-income citizens, most of whom are old people who live alone.