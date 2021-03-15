Starting today, new and more educational television programs





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) More subjects, contents, spaces, frequencies and broadcasting time mark the new learning TV grid, which begins today for areas going through the phase of limited native transmission or where schools are in isolation.



This second stage of learning will last until July 2 or beyond that date depending on the epidemiological situation in order to guarantee the provision and quality of the 2020-2021 school year for as long as the targeted territories will not return to the new normal.



The new grid includes subjects such as Geography for sixth grade; English for third to sixth grades; History for seventh and eighth grades; and Chemistry, Physics and Biology, from the last year of high school.



We should bear in mind that that the ongoing school year did not start at once throughout Cuba, so the learning channel broadcasted through TV channel Canal Habana managed to catch up with the delayed syllabus.



By popular demand, there will be reruns of Primary Education programs devoted to Spanish Language and Mathematics for first-graders and to all subjects for sixth-graders.



This second stage of educational television programs will also give 12th grade students the opportunity to go over some contents so that they can be better prepared for university entrance exams.



And there is more: with a view to covering all educational levels, TV channel Tele Rebelde will cover the educational programs for present and future teachers.