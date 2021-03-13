Havana Still Under Complex COVID-19 Spread





Havana, March 12 (ACN) Despite a slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases over the past few days, Havana keeps under a complex spread of the disease.



According to Thursday’s closing report the city capital registered 368 new confirmed cases, which takes the number of active cases to 1 thousand 95, some 132 less than the day before.



Over 4 thousand people are in hospitals currently with a 77.5 occupancy level. Suspected cases include two thousand 570 people currently isolated at their places plus 162 in isolation centers.



Local authorities have continued to imposed fines to fight indiscipline by unscrupulous individuals who do not use face masks or use them incorrectly in public areas.



Meanwhile, the phase 3 of clinical trials for the Cuban vaccine Soberana 02 is underway in Havana, with its administration thus far to 2 thousand 716 volunteers in sixteen healthcare centers.