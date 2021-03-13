Cuban VP reaffirms country's priorities to advance in economic changes





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) The country's priorities to advance in the economic changes are the control of the Covid-19 pandemic, the effective implementation of the Ordering Task and food production with the self-management of the municipalities, reaffirmed, in Santiago de Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban vice president.



He mentioned the efforts to maintain an active surveillance on the disease, the progress of the vaccination candidates, where the province will start phase III of the Abdala vaccine trials with more than 30, 000 volunteers and the strict discipline that must be maintained to advance on the epidemiological regulation.



In an exchange with the top political and government leaders in the territory, presidents of the municipal assemblies of the People's Power and their mayors, directors of the Agriculture system and other specialists, Valdes Mesa called to increase the hectares (ha) of crops and increase yields to reduce prices.



With a boost in the planting campaigns, there was a national growth of more than 18, 000 hectares and in the variety of crops, explained who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) who focused on the cassava crop as essential in human and animal food and the growing use of its flour.



The vice president assured that in the economic order, it is necessary to strengthen the socialist state enterprises and the municipalities so that they can produce and he illustrated with those of the agricultural system that have to contribute more and stop being service providers.



The strategy of local development and self-sufficiency must be assumed with legal authority, creating its own distribution balance, material and agricultural reserves and implementing 11 new structures that will be created at that level with the complement of the preparation of cadres and leaders.



Valdes Mesa pointed out that in agriculture, the Ordering Task is being carried out, and solutions are also being discussed and sought to the proposals of farmers and producers related to prices and other benefits, but it is necessary to continue contracting, cultivating and working hard in order to succeed.