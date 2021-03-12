Homage to the March 13th heroic deed will be present online

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) From the social networks to other scenarios where the traces of the feat remain indelible, the "new pines" of the Revolution will pay tribute Saturday to those who carried out the actions of March 13, 1957.



“On the 64th anniversary of the assault on the Presidential Palace and the storming of the radio station Radio Reloj, we will put presence and virtuality together to honor the heroes and martyrs of that day and thank them for their courage, loyalty, altruism, sacrifice and dedication,” Daniel Medina, member of the National Secretariat of the Federation of University Students (FEU) of Cuba, told ACN.



The first tribute will take place before the nameplate tombstone that marks the spot where that unforgettable afternoon José Antonio Echeverría fell in unequal combat against the henchmen of the Batista tyranny. They will lay a wreath there and another at the mausoleum to the martyrs of March 13 in Columbus Cemetery, on behalf of the entire Cuban people.



The main ceremony will be held at the Museum of the Revolution after three o'clock in the afternoon, just when that day Echeverría entered a booth at the radio station and reported the attack to the Presidential Palace, calling for a general uprising.



“It will be a tribute to a handful of brave youths who undertook what many historians consider the most audacious of the Havana afternoons. Former combatants of the Revolutionary Directorate and relatives of the fallen will join us and together we will shout a very loud ‘Homeland or Death’, as a reaffirmation of our sacred commitment to prevent at any cost the return of that past of injustice and dishonor that José Antonio and so many others gave their lives to sweep away,” the FEU leader added.