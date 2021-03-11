Cuba Calls for Dialog and Interaction to Protect Human Rights

Havana, March 10 (ACN) Cuba urged to maintain and consolidate respectful dialog and exchange among all nations as the crucial way to protect human rights for all, during the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.



During the session, Cuban ambassador Juan Antonio Quintanilla particularly referred to “the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) which is the target of punitive and discriminatory actions prevailing in the forum.”



The Cuban representative also reiterated that “none of the actions imposed against the will of the concerned state can contribute to the promotion of human rights, since such actions deny the spirit that should prevail in the Human Rights Council.”



Cuba also expressed disagreement with the imposition of resolutions and selective mandates which are politically motivated and do not reflect the real situation of any nation.

