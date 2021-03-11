CEPDE prepares for the 2022 Population and Housing Census





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) The Center for Population and Development Studies (CEPDE) of the National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI), which celebrates today its 25th anniversary, has among its top priorities the preparations for the 2022 Population and Housing Census.



CEPDE has been instrumental in intervening as a nation in demographic matters of socioeconomic relevance, such as fertility, mortality, domestic and outbound migration, population aging, employment and unemployment among the economically active population, household income and expenditures, gender, development and human capital, and reproductive health.



Juan Carlos Alfonso Fraga, deputy head of ONEI and director of CEPDE until 2018, says that one of the entity’s best contributions in these 25 years is the design, implementation, processing, analysis and publication of the 2002 and 2012 Population and Housing Censuses.



CEPDE also developed and organized over 170 household surveys on demographic, social, environmental and economic topics and measured their results using statistical methods. Its staff also applied geographical information systems and statistical geo-referencing techniques to the information provided and conducted more than 130 studies on the topics of fertility, human development, monitoring and evaluation of AIDS programs in Cuba, transgender population, violence, family, welfare, and other aspects.



Over the last two decades, several of its researchers and technicians have received significant governmental, scientific and trade union awards.