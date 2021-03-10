Havana hosts 21st Cuba-Venezuela Joint Intergovernmental Commission

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) With the same energy transmitted by Commanders Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias and Fidel Castro Ruz, the 21st Cuba-Venezuela Intergovernmental Joint Commission is in session today in Havana.



Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuban vice PM and co-president of the Commission, is in the chair on the Cuban side, and Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuelan executive vice-president of that South American nation, on the Venezuelan part.



There will be no difficulties that we do not know how to overcome together and nothing and nobody will be able to stop what we have built, Cabrisas said at the opening of the meeting.



He specified that the debate corresponds to a long agenda in accordance with all the works that aim to deepen and continue developing economic, commercial and financial relations of cooperation between both countries, on the basis of common solidarity.



On her part, the Venezuelan vice president pointed out that with enthusiasm and commitment they are also carrying forward the Integral Cooperation Agreement between these two countries, which reached its 20th anniversary in October last year, in the midst of the difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightening of the blockade imposed by the United States.