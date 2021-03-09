Cuban Government Adopts Women Advancement Program





Havana, March 8 (ACN) The registration on the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba of the National Women Advancement Program makes official the enforcement an initiative considered the cornerstone in the development of policies in the benefit of women



The program was approved by Presidential Decree 198 of 2021 and encloses the political will of the Cuban state in this regards and gives continuity to the advancement and development of genre equity in the country, while institutionalizing such a right.



The initiative is considered a government agenda integrating the principles and guidelines of the Cuban revolution with respect to the equality and protection of women, as established in the Cuban Constitution.



Actions aim at achieving more effective prevention of discrimination against women and the strengthening of professional capabilities of local officials to include genre issues in the making of policies, programs and services. Also considered are educative and promotional actions that lead to the strengthening of inter-personal relations based on equality, respect and shared responsibility by including genre issues in all education programs, levels and curricula.



The objective is to promote the advancement of women and the equity of rights and opportunities established by the Cuban Constitution.

ttps://www.gacetaoficial.gob.cu/sites/default/files/goc-2021-ex14.pdf