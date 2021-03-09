Cuba reiterates commitment to efforts of human rights defenders





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Cuba reiterated today its commitment to defend the struggle of human rights defenders around the world, while taking part in the Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders at the 46th regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.



The Cuban delegation pointed out that in Cuba there are thousands of people who daily defend human rights in different areas, who have the full support and recognition of the State.



They warned of the need to reverse the dangerous tendency that has tried to impose itself in previous periods, of awarding the noble label of human rights defender to criminals or mercenaries at the service of foreign powers.



This, said the Cuban representatives, distorts the category of defenders, and is an offense to the memory of those who risk and lose their lives around the world for their work in the human rights field.



They warned that it is worrying that the United Nations human rights system is being used by some organizations or individuals to try to legitimize politically motivated manipulation campaigns.



Cuba reiterates its commitment to cooperate with the Rapporteur, as we have always done, and its willingness to help the term of office overcome the shortcomings and mistakes that have hampered its functioning and credibility in the past, the Cuban delegation reiterated.



The mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders was established in 2000 by the Commission on Human Rights; it was subsequently extended by the Human Rights Council in 2011, 2014, 2017 and most recently in March 2020 for another three years.



In the performance of her duties, Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur, annually reports to the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly; conducts country visits at the invitation of the Government to review the situation of defenders; and acts on information forwarded to her on alleged violations and/or abuses on this group of persons.