Diaz-Canel evokes the phrase "Fatherland or death! and considers it a declaration of love for the Cuban nation





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 5 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, today evoked the slogan "Fatherland or death!" and considered it a declaration of love for the Cuban nation.



On the 61st anniversary of its proclamation by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, at the funeral of the victims of the sabotage of the steamship La Coubre, the Cuban leader said that the people have brought this sacred phrase to our days.



On March 4, 1960, on a dock in the port of Havana, two explosions killed 101 people, while 400 others were injured.



The following day, at the memorial service for the fallen, Fidel Castro said: "Now freedom means something else even more. Freedom means Homeland, and our choice will be Homeland or Death".



According to documentary and testimonial inquiries to clarify the event, the explosions at La Coubre were provoked by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States.



The death toll in Cuba as a result of aggressions organized from that country exceeds 3,400, according to official figures.